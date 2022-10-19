Head-To-Head Comparison: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) and Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNX Resources and Coloured Ties Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $756.79 million 4.54 -$498.64 million ($5.62) -3.22 Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A -$2.59 million ($0.16) -1.13

Volatility and Risk

Coloured Ties Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloured Ties Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CNX Resources and Coloured Ties Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 2 3 0 0 1.60 Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNX Resources currently has a consensus target price of $22.86, suggesting a potential upside of 26.14%. Given CNX Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Coloured Ties Capital.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Coloured Ties Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources N/A 17.38% 6.27% Coloured Ties Capital N/A -1.91% -1.89%

Summary

CNX Resources beats Coloured Ties Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 526,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and approximately 610,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 1,006,000 net acres in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 282,000 net CBM acres in Central Appalachia, as well as 1,733,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

