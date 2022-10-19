Head to Head Contrast: GBS (GBS) and Its Peers

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) is one of 222 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GBS to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

GBS has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GBS and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 -$8.31 million -0.86 GBS Competitors $1.09 billion $80.57 million -2.90

Profitability

GBS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GBS. GBS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares GBS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% GBS Competitors -1,512.56% -113.28% -23.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GBS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A GBS Competitors 746 3216 7400 169 2.61

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 55.90%. Given GBS’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GBS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GBS rivals beat GBS on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

