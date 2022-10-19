Head-To-Head Review: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) vs. HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRsoft has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MercadoLibre shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of HRsoft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 2.68% 19.66% 2.41% HRsoft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MercadoLibre and HRsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MercadoLibre and HRsoft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $7.07 billion 5.76 $83.30 million $4.73 171.07 HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than HRsoft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MercadoLibre and HRsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 1 10 0 2.91 HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A

MercadoLibre presently has a consensus target price of $1,403.64, suggesting a potential upside of 73.63%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than HRsoft.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats HRsoft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Libre Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the Internet; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. MercadoLibre, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About HRsoft

HRsoft, Inc. provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results. It provides COMPview, a compensation management software system that automates, streamlines, and simplifies complex compensation planning by giving managers a decision support tool to help optimize budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions within organizational guidelines. The company also offers REWARDview, an online employee communication portal that gives a proactive year-round, strategic tool to engage and retain employees by providing a better understanding of the full value of their compensation package, including salary, benefits, equity, and more. In addition, it provides STAYview, a cloud-based stay interview system that provides line managers a strategic tool to conduct structured one-on-one conversations with their team; PERFORMview, a cloud-based software, which streamlines and simplifies the performance review process; CONTENTview, a cloud-based employee portal that offers self-service access to online HR content; and RECRUITview, a cloud-based strategic recruiting software that automates, optimizes, and centralizes various recruitment efforts. The company was formerly known as Workstream, Inc. and changed its name to HRsoft, Inc. in March 2014. HRsoft, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

