Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 353,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 143.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,758 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.3% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HSII stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $567.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.81.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.35%.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
