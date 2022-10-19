Helium (HNT) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.29 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. Helium has a market cap of $557.58 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.33 or 0.00022510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003140 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012646 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,318.11 or 0.27603106 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,712,867 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
