Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Plans GBX 6 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson Far East Income Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of HFEL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 254.50 ($3.08). 343,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,222. The stock has a market cap of £394.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 284.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Henderson Far East Income has a twelve month low of GBX 253 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 307.50 ($3.72).
About Henderson Far East Income
