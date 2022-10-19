Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Plans GBX 6 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HFEL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 254.50 ($3.08). 343,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,222. The stock has a market cap of £394.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 284.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Henderson Far East Income has a twelve month low of GBX 253 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 307.50 ($3.72).

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

About Henderson Far East Income

(Get Rating)

Read More

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.