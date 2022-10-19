Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.65

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 575720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
Henderson Land Development Trading Down 1.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.
Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.
About Henderson Land Development
Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.
