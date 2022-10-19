Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in September

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $7,575,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 155,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 118,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,053. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

