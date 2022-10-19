Hermez Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $499,702.00 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00018281 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $128.09 million and approximately $499,702.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,177.57 or 0.99994180 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002822 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00057045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00054479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022925 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.47869637 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $535,238.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

