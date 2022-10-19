Hermez Network Price Reaches $3.48 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $127.18 million and approximately $442,792.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00018187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,140.72 or 1.00006116 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002978 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00056792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00053078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022870 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.47869637 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $535,238.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

