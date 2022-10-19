Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 400.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of HESM opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.09%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

