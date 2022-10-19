Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62-28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

HPE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. 12,331,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,321,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Stories

