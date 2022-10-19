HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0321 on Major Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $18.37 billion and approximately $3.76 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003124 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.27 or 0.27562013 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010765 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
