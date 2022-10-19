Holo (HOT) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Holo has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $340.65 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,318.11 or 0.27603106 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Holo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.