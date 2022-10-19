Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $347.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBCP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

