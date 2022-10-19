Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $285.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.16. The company has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 119.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 22.6% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

