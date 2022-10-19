Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after buying an additional 638,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.54.

Shares of HON traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,828. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

