HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $24.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

Insider Activity at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in HP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

