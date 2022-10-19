HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Update

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 9,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,824. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $617.71.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,349,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,214,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

