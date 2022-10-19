Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,451 iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,459. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.