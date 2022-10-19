Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,719 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 4,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,487. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

