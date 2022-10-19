HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $378.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $378.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.83.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 240.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.