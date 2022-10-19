Hudock Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 294.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

