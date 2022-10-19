Hudock Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.1% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 912.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 135,201 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 960,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,482,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 247,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 62,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.22. 100,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,635. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.95.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

