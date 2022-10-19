Hudock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,368,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,995,000 after purchasing an additional 782,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.79. 29,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,240. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.80.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

