Hudock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $152.28. The company had a trading volume of 169,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

