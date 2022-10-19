Hudock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the quarter. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF makes up 1.1% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 171,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380 shares during the period.

Get Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF alerts:

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDMA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.