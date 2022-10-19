Hudock Inc. Purchases 4,594 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,848.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

KBWB traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,273. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.381 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

