Hudock Inc. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Caterpillar by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.48. The stock had a trading volume of 42,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

