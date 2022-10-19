Hyman Charles D Acquires 207 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $151.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,719. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

