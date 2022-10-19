Hyman Charles D Acquires 300 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

Danaher Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE DHR traded down $12.43 on Wednesday, hitting $253.14. 120,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,213. The company has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.27 and a 200-day moving average of $267.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.