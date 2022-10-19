Hyman Charles D Has $16.71 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,424,524. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.