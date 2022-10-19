Hyman Charles D Has $57.66 Million Stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Hyman Charles D grew its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. FRP accounts for about 4.2% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hyman Charles D owned 10.13% of FRP worth $57,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FRP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FRP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FRPH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,174. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $534.49 million, a P/E ratio of 469.71 and a beta of 0.53.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

