Hyman Charles D Has $643,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.17. 48,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,030. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.17.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.79.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

