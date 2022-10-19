Hyman Charles D Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total transaction of $26,706,685.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,541,335 shares in the company, valued at $34,728,799,172.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total transaction of $26,706,685.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,541,335 shares in the company, valued at $34,728,799,172.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,477 shares of company stock valued at $142,614,881. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.27. 49,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,836. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a market capitalization of $310.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

