Hyman Charles D Sells 150 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.19. 103,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.35. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

