Hyman Charles D Sells 337 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.7% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $23,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.0 %

NSC stock traded down $4.51 on Wednesday, reaching $217.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,596. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.47. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $204.26 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.