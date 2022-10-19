Hyman Charles D Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.82. 40,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,005. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

