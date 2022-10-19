Hyman Charles D Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.68. 821,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,540,156. The firm has a market cap of $356.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.53 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average of $163.13.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,424,422. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $214.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

