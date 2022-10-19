ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Trading Down 5.8%

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

ICC Labs Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$223.63 million and a P/E ratio of 95.29.

About ICC Labs

(Get Rating)

ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.