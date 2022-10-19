IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Update

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 871,400 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 924,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

IDACORP Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IDA opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. IDACORP has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 63.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.