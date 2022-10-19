Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Shares Up 1.3%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.60. 72,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 166,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ilika from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

