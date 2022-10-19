IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 390,363 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,363 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 141,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,123. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

