Immutable X (IMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $337.56 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00003087 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $337.56 million and $14.54 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

