Immutable X (IMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $337.56 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00003087 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $337.56 million and $14.54 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003151 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.40 or 0.27656242 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000599 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010802 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Immutable X Token Trading
