Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 210.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

