Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. 48,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,949. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $435.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Independent Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.