Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 998,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of INDB opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.81. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.04.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $150,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $350,236. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 49.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 123,935 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 35.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 98,996 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1,236.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 94,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 25.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 90,416 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

