Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 131.4% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 32,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Innodata by 2.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innodata by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

