Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Shares of Innodata stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.04.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
