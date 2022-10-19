Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24. Approximately 149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 286.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 77,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 19.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 11.9% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

