Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases 29 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £146.45 ($176.96).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Andrew Livingston acquired 5,873 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £32,830.07 ($39,669.01).

On Friday, September 16th, Andrew Livingston acquired 27 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 567 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £153.09 ($184.98).

On Friday, August 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 23 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £148.58 ($179.53).

Howden Joinery Group stock traded down GBX 21.40 ($0.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 493.80 ($5.97). The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,506. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 973.80 ($11.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 566.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 635.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWDN shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

